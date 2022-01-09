TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan transporting cargo along TRACECA corridor as usually

09 January 2022 [16:43] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The cargo is transported and transited between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan along the Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) transport corridor as usually, Rufat Bayramov, Permanent Representative (National Secretary) of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission TRACECA, told Trend .

Bayramov said that cargo is transported both to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan by ferry and railway as usually.

The protests began in Kazakhstan on January 2, which escalated into riots. As a result, the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan flights were suspended.

