Azerbaijani vessels continue cargo transportation to Kazakhstan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani Caspian Shipping Company vessels continue to transport goods in the direction of Kazakhstan, Trend reported with the reference to the company's spokesman Mehman Mehdiyev.

He stressed that the company constantly monitors the ongoing processes in Kazakhstan.

"In case of any negative impact of the situation on cargo transportation, corresponding measures will be taken," he said.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) canceled flights to Kazakhstan’s Almaty city.

The decision was made over the destabilization of the situation in Kazakhstan. Money and free rebooking for those who have purchased tickets for the flights will be offered.

A reminder that the Baku-Almaty flight was made by AZAL weekly on Fridays while the Almaty-Baku flight - on Saturdays.

Amid the fuel prices increase, big demonstrations erupted on January 2 in certain parts of Kazakhstan. It should be noted that public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. More than 200 people were detained during the protests.

Kazakhstan's authorities declared a state of emergency, following the illegal demonstrations. On January 5, the Kazakh president accepted the government's resignation. The curfew is imposed in Almaty and Mangistau region, as well as entry into and exit from these territories is prohibited.

The CSTO Collective Security Council has decided to send the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan.

In addition, under the president's order, Kazakhstan will introduce state regulation of the prices of liquefied gas, gasoline, and diesel for 180 days.