Azerbaijan discloses number of people applied to health facilities in 11M2021

By Trend

Over 3.7 million people applied to the health facilities in Azerbaijan from January through November 2021, Director of the Marketing and PR Department of the Azerbaijani State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance Aynura Ahmadova said in an interview with the Azerbaijan State Tax Service, Trend reports.

Ahmadova said that over 20.4 million medical services were rendered to these people upon over 9.2 million appeals.

“Over 15.9 million (78 percent) of these services were rendered to people older 18 while 4.5 million (22 percent) - to people under 18,” the director of the department added.

Ahmadova said that the agency has entered into agreements with 27 private and self-funded health facilities to provide the population with medical services that cannot be rendered by a state health facility.

“The number of the health facilities operating upon the contract is constantly being renewed,” the director of the department added. “Some 16,386 people were sent to the health facilities operating upon the contract across the country from January through October 2021. Some 464 of them were children.”

Ahmadova said that most of the surgeries were conducted in cardiology, ophthalmology, urology, neurosurgery, and traumatology.

“Some 237 children underwent cardiovascular surgery,” the director of the department added. “Some 144 people, including 129 children, underwent cochlear implantation, 300 – endoprosthesis procedure from January through November 2021.”