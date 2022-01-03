CBA: Azerbaijan to strengthen policy and reform framework to expand non-cash payments in 2022

By Trend





The policy and reform framework for expanding non-cash payments in Azerbaijan will be strengthened in 2022, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the data, the monetary policy of the CBA by 2022 will be aimed at ensuring inflation dynamics towards the target range in terms of great uncertainty in the external environment and its stable level in this range in the medium term.

The policy and reform framework will be strengthened to ensure sustainable stability in the financial sector, support the sustainable and stable operation of various segments of the financial markets, strengthen the role of the financial and banking sectors in the economy and expand non-cash payments.