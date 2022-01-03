Azerbaijani oil prices increase

By Trend





The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $0.89 on Dec. 30 compared to the previous price, settling at $82.13 per barrel, Trend reports referring to a source in the oil and gas market of the country.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on Dec. 30 amounted to $81.34 per barrel, up by $0.89 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port made up $75.98 per barrel on Dec. 30, rising by $0.87 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea grew by $0.79 compared to the previous price and made up $78.32 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 2)