Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 15.266 manat (0.5 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,072.002 manat, increasing by 12.75 manat (0.41 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Dec. 20
3,076.32
Dec. 27
3,060.68
Dec. 21
3,070.617
Dec. 28
3,070.319
Dec. 22
3,040.671
Dec. 29
3,077.119
Dec. 23
3,046.519
Dec. 30
3,075.946
Dec. 24
3,062.134
Dec. 31
3,075.946
Average weekly
3,059.252
Average weekly
3,072.002
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Dec. 20
39.0035
Dec. 27
38.5815
Dec. 21
38.8865
Dec. 28
39.1779
Dec. 22
38.3215
Dec. 29
39.1303
Dec. 23
37.8463
Dec. 30
38.7104
Dec. 24
37.9851
Dec. 31
38.7104
Average weekly
38.4085
Average weekly
38.8621
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Dec. 20
1,662.082
Dec. 27
1,646.246
Dec. 21
1,648.864
Dec. 28
1,647.615
Dec. 22
1,588.463
Dec. 29
1,651.899
Dec. 23
1,585.65
Dec. 30
1,645.745
Dec. 24
1,578.059
Dec. 31
1,645.745
Average weekly
1,612.623
Average weekly
1,647.45
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 27.8 manat (0.82 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,334.878 manat, which is by 8.2 percent more compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Dec. 20
3,313.589
Dec. 27
3,357.177
Dec. 21
3,159.807
Dec. 28
3,336.641
Dec. 22
3,062.72
Dec. 29
3,321.826
Dec. 23
2,982.65
Dec. 30
3,329.374
Dec. 24
2,889.125
Dec. 31
3,329.374
Average weekly
3,081.578
Average weekly
3,334.878