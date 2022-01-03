TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

02 January 2022 [16:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 15.266 manat (0.5 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,072.002 manat, increasing by 12.75 manat (0.41 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Dec. 20

3,076.32

Dec. 27

3,060.68

Dec. 21

3,070.617

Dec. 28

3,070.319

Dec. 22

3,040.671

Dec. 29

3,077.119

Dec. 23

3,046.519

Dec. 30

3,075.946

Dec. 24

3,062.134

Dec. 31

3,075.946

Average weekly

3,059.252

Average weekly

3,072.002


The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.13 manat (0.33 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.8621 manat, which is by 1.18 percent more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Dec. 20

39.0035

Dec. 27

38.5815

Dec. 21

38.8865

Dec. 28

39.1779

Dec. 22

38.3215

Dec. 29

39.1303

Dec. 23

37.8463

Dec. 30

38.7104

Dec. 24

37.9851

Dec. 31

38.7104

Average weekly

38.4085

Average weekly

38.8621


The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan shrank by 0.5 manat (0.03 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,647.45 manat, which is by 34.8 percent more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Dec. 20

1,662.082

Dec. 27

1,646.246

Dec. 21

1,648.864

Dec. 28

1,647.615

Dec. 22

1,588.463

Dec. 29

1,651.899

Dec. 23

1,585.65

Dec. 30

1,645.745

Dec. 24

1,578.059

Dec. 31

1,645.745

Average weekly

1,612.623

Average weekly

1,647.45


The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 27.8 manat (0.82 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,334.878 manat, which is by 8.2 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Dec. 20

3,313.589

Dec. 27

3,357.177

Dec. 21

3,159.807

Dec. 28

3,336.641

Dec. 22

3,062.72

Dec. 29

3,321.826

Dec. 23

2,982.65

Dec. 30

3,329.374

Dec. 24

2,889.125

Dec. 31

3,329.374

Average weekly

3,081.578

Average weekly

3,334.878



