Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend





An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 15.266 manat (0.5 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,072.002 manat, increasing by 12.75 manat (0.41 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Dec. 20 3,076.32 Dec. 27 3,060.68 Dec. 21 3,070.617 Dec. 28 3,070.319 Dec. 22 3,040.671 Dec. 29 3,077.119 Dec. 23 3,046.519 Dec. 30 3,075.946 Dec. 24 3,062.134 Dec. 31 3,075.946 Average weekly 3,059.252 Average weekly 3,072.002

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.13 manat (0.33 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.8621 manat, which is by 1.18 percent more than the previous week.





Change in price of one ounce of silver Dec. 20 39.0035 Dec. 27 38.5815 Dec. 21 38.8865 Dec. 28 39.1779 Dec. 22 38.3215 Dec. 29 39.1303 Dec. 23 37.8463 Dec. 30 38.7104 Dec. 24 37.9851 Dec. 31 38.7104 Average weekly 38.4085 Average weekly 38.8621



The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan shrank by 0.5 manat (0.03 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,647.45 manat, which is by 34.8 percent more than the previous week.





Change in price of one ounce of platinum Dec. 20 1,662.082 Dec. 27 1,646.246 Dec. 21 1,648.864 Dec. 28 1,647.615 Dec. 22 1,588.463 Dec. 29 1,651.899 Dec. 23 1,585.65 Dec. 30 1,645.745 Dec. 24 1,578.059 Dec. 31 1,645.745 Average weekly 1,612.623 Average weekly 1,647.45



The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 27.8 manat (0.82 percent) last week. Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,334.878 manat, which is by 8.2 percent more compared to the previous week. Change in price of one ounce of palladium Dec. 20 3,313.589 Dec. 27 3,357.177 Dec. 21 3,159.807 Dec. 28 3,336.641 Dec. 22 3,062.72 Dec. 29 3,321.826 Dec. 23 2,982.65 Dec. 30 3,329.374 Dec. 24 2,889.125 Dec. 31 3,329.374 Average weekly 3,081.578 Average weekly 3,334.878





