Azerbaijan's natural gas production, export up in Jan-Nov

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased gas production and export while decreasing oil production and export during the period of January-November 2021.

Gas production and export

During the first 11 months of the year, Azerbaijan increased natural gas production by 17.8 percent or 6 billion cubic meters, compared to the same period of 2020. Thus, in the reported period, the country produced 39.7 billion cubic meters of gas.

Of the total natural gas production, the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields accounted for 12.1 billion cubic meters of gas produced and Shah Deniz for 20.4 billion cubic meters. In the meantime, SOCAR has produced 7.2 billion cubic meters of gas.

Moreover, in the reported period, gas sales abroad amounted to 16.9 billion cubic meters, which is by 39.8 percent more than in the same period of 2020.

Turkey accounted for 7.7 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijan’s natural gas export. In addition, 7.3 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Europe and 1.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia.

It should be noted that in January-November 2021, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline system was supplied with 92 million cubic meters of gas. In the meantime, 5.1 billion cubic meters of gas was exported to Turkey through TANAP.

Oil production and export

Some 31.6 million tons of oil, including condensate, were produced in Azerbaijan in the first 11 months of 2021, which is by 16,500 tons less than in the same period of 2020.

The Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields accounted for 20.6 million tons of oil, while Shah Deniz accounted for 3.8 million tons of condensate. SOCAR’s oil production, including condensate, amounted to 7.2 million tons.

During the reported period, 25.7 million tons of oil, including condensate, were exported, which is by 1.3 percent or 334,000 tons less than in the corresponding period of 2020.

The consortium accounted for 24.5 million tons of oil export, while SOCAR for 1.2 million.

Since the commissioning of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz fields till December 1, 2021, some 578.6 million tons of oil, including condensate, have been produced, and 578.1 million tons of oil, including condensate, exported. Some 544.6 million tons of crude oil were extracted from ACG, while 34 million tons of condensate from Shah Deniz.

Additionally, since their commissioning till December 1, 2021, some 188.7 billion cubic meters of gas was produced from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields and 155.3 billion cubic meters from the Shah Deniz field. Since commissioning, more than 106.2 billion cubic meters of gas were exported from the Shah Deniz field.

By the end of 11 months of 2021, Azerbaijan refined 6.1 million tons of oil, which is by 756,600 tons more than in the same period last year.

The contract for the development of the ACG oil fields was signed on September 20, 1994, and entered force in December. The contract for the development of the ACG block was extended to 2050 in September 2017.

The shareholders in the ACG project are BP (operator, 30.37 percent), SOCAR (25 percent), MOL (9.57 percent), INPEX (9.31 percent), Equinor (7.27 percent), ExxonMobil (6.79 percent), TPAO (5.73 percent), ITOCHU (3.65 percent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 percent).

The contract on the development of the Shah Deniz gas field was signed in 1996. Shareholders of the Shah Deniz project are BP (operator, 28.8 percent), TPAO (19 percent), AzSD (10 percent), SGC Upstream (6.7 percent), PETRONAS (15.5 percent), LUKOIL (10 percent), and NICO (10 percent).