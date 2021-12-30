Turkish ASELSAN wants to join "Smart City" concept in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

By Trend

The Turkish ASELSAN company wants to join the "Smart City" concept in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, which was announced by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev after the second Karabakh war and make contribution, head of the board and director general of the company Haluk Gorgun said in an interview with Azerbaijan’s Xalq newspaper, Trend reports on Dec. 29.

Gorgun said that ASELSAN develops and designs the programs based on network and data that can be used in city management in all spheres, beginning from transport and healthcare and ending with payment systems.

Gorgun said that the meetings are held with the corresponding organizations to exchange experience and knowledge in this sphere.

"The exhibition entitled "Qarabagi yeniden qur 2021" (Restore Karabakh 2021), in which we participated in October, was of great importance in strengthening the cooperation," head of the board said.