Azerbaijan to develop shipbuilding projects with Russian Astrakhan region

By Trend

Azerbaijan will develop shipbuilding projects with the Astrakhan region of Russia, Trend reports referring to the press service of the government of the Russian region.

The issue was discussed at a working meeting between the regional governor Igor Babushkin and the Azerbaijani delegation.

“In terms of tourism, we pin great hopes on “Peter the Great” cruise ship. We hope that by the summer the ship will be able to full sail and become the flagship of the cruise fleet. Colleagues from the Caspian countries are expressing a keen interest in organizing a cruise line across the Caspian Sea. We would like this direction to become a full-fledged project," Babushkin said.