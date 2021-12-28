Azerbaijan unveils forecast of its economic growth for 2022

By Trend

The goal has been set in Azerbaijan to ensure the average annual real GDP growth of more than three percent till 2025 thanks to the successful implementation of the strategic roadmaps, Trend reports on Dec. 28 referring to the statement made during the discussion of the report on monitoring and evaluation of the strategic roadmaps of the national economy and the main sectors of the economy in the Azerbaijani parliament.

“The real GDP growth reached 5.1 percent, including the growth of non-oil GDP – six percent in 2021 while the economic growth is projected at 3.9 percent in 2022,” the statement said.

According to the statement, export of the non-oil products per capita will increase from $170 in 2015 to $260, which shows that $450 can be reached in 2025.

“The strategy and action plan for the country's social and economic development for 2022-2026 has been prepared by the government and presented,” the statement said.