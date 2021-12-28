North Macedonia updates on project to receive gas from Azerbaijan

By Trend

So far, the feasibility study, cost-benefit analysis, environmental and social impact assessment and final project design is prepared for the gas interconnection between North Macedonia and Greece, which will ensure access to Azerbaijani gas, North Macedonian Economy Ministry told Trend.

Market test is ongoing on the Greek side prior issuing the final investment decision, the ministry said.

"The project will give access to gas from Azerbaijan. The projects aims to strengthen the relations in the energy sector between the parties and between North Macedonia and the European Union; facilitate natural gas trade between entities of the two countries; enable further development of the gas transmission network of North Macedonia; enhance security of supply and liquidity of the gas market in North Macedonia and increase the degree of utilization of the gas transmission infrastructure of the Hellenic Republic," said the ministry.

North Macedonia through the gas Interconnection between The Republic of North Macedonia and Republic of Greece will have access to Azerbaijani gas. This project at the last Ministerial Meeting of the Energy Community was selected as a Project of Common Interest for 2020. It aims at gas connection of the country with Greece and the Southern Gas Corridor in order to supply the country with natural gas from diversified sources of supply and, inter alia, from the gas fields in Azerbaijan.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which is comprised of Shah Deniz 2, the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) became fully operational on December 31, 2020.