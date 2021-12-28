SOCAR opens new petrol station

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has put into operation a new petrol station in Zagatala region, bringing the number of such stations to 42 in the country, Trend has reported.

The petrol station will be more convenient to use for drivers travelling along the Zagatala-Balakan highway

It was noted that the newly commissioned station has three fuel dispensers for filling with Premium, AI-92 and diesel brands of gasoline.

SOCAR Petroleum started its operations in 2008 under the SOCAR brand. The company owns 37 petrol stations and 11 oil terminal bases.

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan, one in Turkey, as well as networks of petrol stations in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Romania and Switzerland.