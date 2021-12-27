Conditions to be created for signing of new contracts between Iran, Azerbaijan - official

By Trend

Conditions will be created for the signing of new important economic and transport contracts between Iran and Azerbaijan, Governor of Ardabil Province Hamed Amili told reporters, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

According to the governor, in this regard, a comprehensive plan was presented to the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi.

He also added that Iranian delegations are expected to visit Azerbaijan to discuss the plan with Azerbaijani officials.

Amili emphasized that Iran has relations with Azerbaijan in many areas. These relations have had a positive impact on the development of economic and trade relations with both countries.