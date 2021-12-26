Turkish companies interest to join infrastructure projects in Karabakh

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Turkish companies are interested in participating in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh.

The remark was made by Turkey's Trade Ministry international services trade department head Emre Oztellin during the meeting with the Azerbaijan Railways Deputy Chairman Hijran Valehov.

He stated that the meeting will play an important role in expanding existing railroad opportunities between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

In turn, speaking about the existing cooperation between the two countries in various spheres, Valehov mentioned that Turkish companies are also actively involved in restoration and construction projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

It should be noted that representatives of well-known Turkish companies in the fields of transport, construction, architecture and engineering participated in the meeting. During the meeting, the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in new areas were discussed.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy and have jointly completed giant energy and infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

On June 15, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defence cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

In the first ten months of 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $3.4 billion. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. It should be noted that so far, Turkey is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.