Azerbaijan approves rules on open tenders

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree "On approval of amount, Rule of payment and use of funds for participation in purchases carried out via e-procurement by the method of open tender or request for quotations", Trend reports with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decree was developed in pursuance of Article 29.3 of the Law of Azerbaijan "On public procurements". According to the law, the amount, payment and procedure for the use of funds collected from participation in purchases carried out through online procurement by the open tender method or request for quotations on a centralized Internet portal of public procurements are determined.

"The funds are used for the operation, improvement and maintenance of a centralized Internet portal for public procurements, ensuring the security of the Internet portal, integrating with other government agencies, connecting to the online system of settlements, protecting information and data systems," the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Besides, according to the Cabinet of Ministers, the funds are used for strengthening the social protection of employees of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, increasing their scientific-technical potential and strengthening the material-technical base.

"As a result of the introduction of the Rule, the scope of application of e-procurement according to the principle of public-private partnership in the relevant field will further expand. Along with the creation of equal competitive conditions for all entrepreneurs on the basis of transparency, the digitalization of the procedure for requesting quotations will be ensured, determination of a fixed amount of participation fees, active participation of micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs who must participate in open tenders, including electronic accessibility and clarity of public procurements," the Cabinet of Ministers added.