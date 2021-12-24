SOCAR opens 67st petrol station in Romania

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) has opened a new petrol station in Romania, bringing the number of such stations in this country to 67.

The filling station is located in Sibiu city, not far from Sibiu International Airport. It should be noted that this is the fourth gas station under the SOCAR brand in this region of Romania.

The station can simultaneously fill up four small vehicles and two large trucks. The filling station offers NANO 95 and NANO 98 fuel (gasoline), NANO Diesel and NANO Super Diesel, as well as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

At the same time, a charger for electric vehicles has been installed at the station.

SOCAR continues to expand its filling station network in Romania. Currently, the company owns 67 petrol stations across 26 regions of Romania.

SOCAR operates in Romania through SOCAR Petroleum SA, established in 2011, and owns SOCAR- branded petrol stations in 24 regions of Romania.