Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan region to discuss development of North-South Int’l Transport Corridor

By Trend

Azerbaijan and Russia’s Astrakhan region will discuss the development of the North-South International Transport Corridor, Trend reports on Dec. 22.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by head of the Executive Power of the Narimanov district of Baku Abdin Farzaliyev paid a working visit to the Astrakhan region on Dec. 22.

The delegation consists of the representatives of the ministry of economy, ministry of education, ministry of digital development and transport, the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company.

Moreover, the issues on attracting Azerbaijani companies as potential residents to the Caspian cluster, further development of air transportation between Astrakhan and Baku, fulfillment of Azerbaijan’s shipbuilding orders at Astrakhan’s enterprises, development of cruise tourism in the Caspian Sea, export of educational services, cooperation between the Azerbaijani business center in Astrakhan city and the Astrakhan business center in Baku, etc. are expected to be discussed.

The implementation of the program of measures to develop cooperation between the government of the Astrakhan region and the government of Azerbaijan for 2022 are planned to be discussed during the meetings in the government of the Astrakhan region.

The Azerbaijani delegation will also take part in a solemn ceremony dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the reconstruction of the Heydar Aliyev secondary school #11 in Astrakhan.