Azerbaijan eyes steps to reduce climate change effects

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani government has discussed climate change and issued relevant instructions to reduce its effects on various spheres, Trend on December 21.

An online meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov focused on the consequences of climate change, as well as adaptation to the change and mitigation of its negative effects.

Members of the government and chief executives of some cities attended the meeting.

The senior officials noted Azerbaijan’s obligations under international conventions on climate change, the problems caused by global climate change and the need to expand efforts to reduce their impact.

Climate change's influence on agriculture, the social realm, natural catastrophes and their avoidance, and the optimal use of natural resources were also discussed and relevant instructions were given during the meeting.

Earlier, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that Azerbaijan continues to support global efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the world and combat climate change.

He made the remarks in an address to the 23rd Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which was held through videoconference and hosted by Bolivia.

In this context, the minister noted the reflection of the directions strengthening the position of renewable energy in the energy balance in the country's national priorities and the socio-economic development strategy, and described Azerbaijan's appearance with new targets at the COP 26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow as an example of the steps taken.

Shahbazov underlined that Azerbaijan once again expressed its commitment to the global target of holding global warming at around 1.5 degrees, enshrined in the Paris Agreement and supported by the Glasgow Climate Pact.