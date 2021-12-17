IsDB eye financing projects in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has expressed its intention to cooperate in financing specific projects in the field of ICT, transport and infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

This was stated at a meeting between representatives of Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Ministry and IsDB Country Operations Manager Farid Ahmed Khan.

The parties considered the current issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Bank, as well as the potential projects that can be financed by the IsDB. The sides also discussed the technical support of the Bank in the field of digital transformation.

Moreover, they exchanged views on the bank's support for projects in the field of transport, smart city, smart village, in particular urban transformation.

IsDB representatives also had a meeting at the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the work done to develop the NGO sector in the country, Supervisory Board Deputy Chairman Vusal Guliyev touched on the possibilities of cooperation between Azerbaijani NGOs and the IsDP member countries.

In turn, Ahmed Khan stressed the importance of the work carried out by the member countries of the Islamic Bank in the field of civil society.

During the meeting, the parties focused in detail on the possibilities of mutual cooperation.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan joined the Islamic Development Bank on 4 July 1992. The IsDP invested $1 billion in Azerbaijan’s economy within 18 projects over the recent years.