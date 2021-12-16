TODAY.AZ / Business

Founded 31 years ago, MUSIAD now operates in 75 countries - MUSIAD official

16 December 2021 [16:22] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Founded 31 years ago by five businessmen, the Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen (MUSIAD) is now an organization with 12,000 members, operating in a total of 75 countries, said Davut Altunbas, assistant to the head of MUSIAD, Trend reports.

He went on to say that Turkey and Azerbaijan are fraternal countries.

“We share everything. I feel at home here," assistant to the head of MUSIAD noted.

Altunbas expressed confidence that MUSIAD Azerbaijan will continue its activities successfully.

