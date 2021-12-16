Azerbaijan, Turkey eye signing memorandum of co-op in mining

By Trend

Azerbaijan and Turkey are planning to sign a memorandum of cooperation in the field of geology and mining, the chairman of the board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said at the event on topic "Current problems, reforms and prospects for the development of the mining industry" in Baku, Trend reports.

"In the coming days, a memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed between the Main Directorate for Research and Exploration of Mineral Resources of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey and the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan," Ibrahimov said.

According to Ibrahimov, the memorandum will cover scientific and technical cooperation in the field of earth sciences and the mining industry, prospecting for minerals, assessing their reserves, exchanging information and experience.

"I am sure that joint cooperation will have a significant impact on the development of the mining industry of the two countries," he stressed.

AzerGold CJSC was established by order of President Ilham Aliyev dated February 11, 2015. The company carries out work on the research and development of deposits of precious and non-ferrous metals in the country and is also engaged in the extraction, processing and trade of precious metals.