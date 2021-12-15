Azerbaijani, Saudi business officials meet in Riyadh

By Trend

A meeting was held in Riyadh between Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov and head of Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) Saleh Al-Rasheed, Trend reports on Dec. 15 referring to the agency.

The views on cooperation between small and medium enterprises of the two countries, expansion of the ties between business structures, support for businessmen from abroad interested in making investments in Azerbaijan were exchanged at the meeting.