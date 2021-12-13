Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports. The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $71.10 per barrel, having decreased by $9.96 (12.28 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $77.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.26

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.31 per barrel last week, down by $5.02 (6.25 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.41 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.50.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.85 per barrel last week, which is $8.59 (10.67 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.97 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.30.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $74.66 per barrel last week, thus decreasing by $5.86 (7.95 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $75.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.19.