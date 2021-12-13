TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

13 December 2021 [17:45] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports. The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $71.10 per barrel, having decreased by $9.96 (12.28 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $77.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.26

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.31 per barrel last week, down by $5.02 (6.25 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.41 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.50.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.85 per barrel last week, which is $8.59 (10.67 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.97 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.30.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $74.66 per barrel last week, thus decreasing by $5.86 (7.95 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $75.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.19.

Oil grade/date

Dec. 6, 2021

Dec. 7, 2021

Dec. 8, 2021

Dec. 9, 2021

Dec. 10, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$73,26

$77,00

$77,19

$76,83

$76,24

$71,10

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$72,50

$76,23

$76,41

$76,03

$75,42

$75,31

Urals (EX NOVO)

$69,30

$72,97

$72,90

$72,37

$71,74

$71,85

Brent Dated

$72,19

$75,81

$75,74

$75,25

$74,32

$74,66

