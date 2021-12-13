Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

|
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports. The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $71.10 per barrel, having decreased by $9.96 (12.28 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $77.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.26
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.31 per barrel last week, down by $5.02 (6.25 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.41 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.50.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.85 per barrel last week, which is $8.59 (10.67 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.97 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.30.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $74.66 per barrel last week, thus decreasing by $5.86 (7.95 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $75.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.19.
Oil grade/date
Dec. 6, 2021
Dec. 7, 2021
Dec. 8, 2021
Dec. 9, 2021
Dec. 10, 2021
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$73,26
$77,00
$77,19
$76,83
$76,24
$71,10
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$72,50
$76,23
$76,41
$76,03
$75,42
$75,31
Urals (EX NOVO)
$69,30
$72,97
$72,90
$72,37
$71,74
$71,85
Brent Dated
$72,19
$75,81
$75,74
$75,25
$74,32
$74,66