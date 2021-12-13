Azerbaijan considers new fines for violation of legislation in tourism

By Trend

A proposal has been made to establish new fines in Azerbaijan for violation of legislation in the field of tourism, Trend reports.

The mentioned change provides for an amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses.

In accordance with the change, in case of violation of clauses 13.2-13.4 of the Law "on Tourism", that is, failure to enter or untimely entry of information into the tourist register, its failure to update or untimely update, a fine of 300 manats ($176.5) is provided.

Also, for the lack of electronic registration of persons using hotel accommodation services, a fine of 200 manats ($117.7) is provided.

The amendment will be submitted for discussion at the plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) on December 14.