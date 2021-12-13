TODAY.AZ / Business

Georgia’s car re-export to Azerbaijan increases

13 December 2021 [10:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Georgia’s re-export of motor cars to Azerbaijan from January through October 2021 amounted to $207 million, which is an increase of 8.4 percent, compared to $190.8 million over the same period of 2020, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

According to Geostat, Azerbaijan imported $17.2 million worth of cars from Georgia in October 2021, which is an increase of 36.5 percent, compared to $12.6 million over the same period of 2020.

However, the amount of re-exported cars to Azerbaijan from Georgia in October 2021 decreased by 35 percent, compared to $26.5 million in September 2021.

The volume of the re-exported cars from Georgia to Azerbaijan from January through October 2021 also increased by 64.6 percent – from 19,246 to 31,696.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks first among main importers of re-exported cars from Georgia over the reporting period of 2021, followed by Ukraine ($73.6 million) and Belgium ($15.8 million).

Meanwhile, Georgia’s total re-export of cars from January through October 2021 amounted to $908.1 million, which is a decrease of 2.9 percent, compared to $935.3 million over the same period of 2020.

