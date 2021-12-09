SOCAR AQS completes drilling of another well at Gunashli field

By Trend

SOCAR AQS has completed the drilling of the well 356 from the offshore platform 7, meeting all quality, environmental standards, and in a safe and reliable manner, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR AQS.

The well has been drilled to the total depth as per final approved profile and delivered to SOCAR's Azneft Production Union, SOCAR AQS’ long-term customer.

The drilling of the well has been carried out in full compliance with HSE requirements with no accident, injury, loss or leak, throughout the well operations.

During sidetracking of 8 ½” section of the well number 356, bottom hole assembly improvements were made, and section was drilled in full accordance with the profile.

Consequently, 7” casing was successfully run, cemented and delivered to the customer with high production rate.

“We are confident that going forward, all other wells will also be drilled according to the schedule, without any problem, and drilling operations will be carried out successfully”, said General Director of SOCAR AQS Samir Mollayev.

SOCAR AQS was established in 2007, as an integrated drilling and well services management company between SOCAR (the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic), Nobel Oil Services and AQS (Absheron Drilling Company). Nobel Oil Services – a diversified group of companies specialized in the oil and gas industry – is a major shareholder of SOCAR AQS JV.

The company has been a contractor member of IADC since 2009. SOCAR AQS has been assessed and certified as meeting the requirements of ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 international standards for: Provision of Integrated Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling and Well Services; Casing Running Services and BOP and Wellhead Equipment Repairing and Testing Services.

In 2017, SOCAR AQS was certified as meeting the requirements of the API Spec Q2 Quality Management System Standard for the Provision of Integrated Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling & Well Services.