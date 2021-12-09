TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan working to prepare Budget Code

09 December 2021 [10:54] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The work is underway in Azerbaijan to prepare the Budget Code, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said while discussing the proposed changes to the laws "On the budget system" and "On state debt" at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

Sharifov said that the Budget Code is being prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the MPs and it will take some time.

"At present, this is relevant amid the modern realities and challenges created as a result of the victory in the 44-day second Karabakh War," the minister said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/213194.html

Print version

Views: 186

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also