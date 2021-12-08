Azerbaijan to commission new enterprises for production of sulfuric acid and glass containers

By Trend

'Glassica' CJSC and 'Azersulfat' LLC are planned to be commissioned in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2022, Trend reports referring to the State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

Azersulfat LLC will produce sulfuric acid, while Glassica CJSC - glass containers. Both enterprises are among the production facilities that will stimulate the expansion of production and export.

Presently, construction and installation work is underway. At the same time, the equipment to be used in the production process is being imported from Germany and China.

The investment value of Glassica CJSC is $12 million, of which $7 million has already been invested in the project. Some 75 percent of the construction work has been completed.

The investment value of Azersulfat LLC is $6 million, $2.9 million has already been invested in the project. Some 60 percent of the work has been completed.

More than 200 permanent jobs will be created at the enterprises. Both facilities are planned to be commissioned in the first half of 2022.