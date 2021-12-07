Opening of Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor may reduce transportation time from China to Europe

By Trend

The transportation time from China to Europe may be reduced up to 12 days thanks to Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor, Head of the Strategic Planning and Development Department of Azerbaijan’s Baku International Sea Trade Port, Khudayar Hasanli, told reporters, Trend on Dec. 7.

“The opening of the Zangazur corridor will allow Azerbaijan to create logistics centers in the Zangazur corridor, as well as in the direction of Nakhchivan to coordinate goods,” the head of the department added. “This corridor will increase the transit of the Turkish trucks through Azerbaijan up to 50 percent or 60,000 trucks. Today this figure is about 20 percent or about 23,000 trucks.”

Hasanli stressed that this corridor will allow Azerbaijan to transport containers and trucks via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

“This may include cargoes along the China-Europe route,” the head of the department said. “Today we observe a tendency for the growth of container cargoes which are transited from China through Azerbaijan to the European and Central Asian countries.”