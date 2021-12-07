Baku Int’l Sea Trade Port expects increase in flow of goods

By Trend

The flow of goods is expected to increase in Azerbaijan’s Baku International Sea Trade Port after the Zangazur corridor is commissioned, Director General of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Taleh Ziyadov told reporters on Dec. 7, Trend reports.

Ziyadov added that the Zangazur corridor was considered the main corridor and logistics hub for the transshipment of goods in our region in the Soviet period.

“Its capacity during that time was three million tons per year,” the director-general said.

“We expect an increase in the flow of cargo in the Baku International Sea Trade Port after commissioning of the Zangazur corridor,” Ziyadov said. “The work is underway to prepare the port for the upcoming increase in the cargo transshipment volume.”

“We also think that establishing ties with the ports of neighboring countries makes us a regional player,” the director-general added. “Today we are a hub for a number of countries in terms of the transit of goods.”