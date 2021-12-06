Azerbaijan eyes spheres for innovative dev’t of liberated lands

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Alakbarov has said that there are a number of directions for the innovative development of the country’s liberated lands, Trend reported on December 6.

He made the remarks at the conference entitled “Possibilities of innovative development of the liberated territories”.

Alakbarov stated that the main directions include the introduction of innovative agricultural models, development of the mining industry based on innovative technologies, creation of transport and logistics system based on modern technology, provision of an ecological balance using renewable energy, as well as training of specialists in accordance with modern requirements.

The deputy minister added that such innovative development goals have been set as accelerating the transition to digital development and expanding modern infrastructure.

He noted that in the near future, the liberated territories are planned to be turned into a “green energy” zone using renewable energy sources.

“The use of environmentally friendly vehicles will contribute to the formation of clean ecology. Besides, modern power grids are being created on the liberated territories,” he said.

Moreover, speaking about the industrial parks, Alakbarov noted that the negotiations are nearing completion with five enterprises to attract potential investors to the Aghdam Industrial Park.

He stated that the creation of industrial parks is one of the areas with great opportunities for innovative economic development. The deputy minister recalled that the Aghdam Industrial Park was established under the Azerbaijani presidential decree dated May 28, 2021.

Alakbarov underlined that of the 190 hectares of the industrial park’s territory, 76 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

“Earlier, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said that the organization of a social zone has been completed in the Aghdam Industrial Park,” he said.

Alakbarov said that a container-type office, a hostel, a first-aid post, a pharmacy, a shop and a canteen were set up there. In addition, an asphalt road and a water supply have been laid on the territory.

“Solar panels are used here for lighting. The negotiations, which are underway on the design and with five enterprises to attract potential investors, are nearing completion,” he said.

The deputy minister added that only enterprises based on innovative technologies will function in industrial parks in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

He recalled that the “Economic Zone of the Araz Valley”, another industrial park, was created in Jabrayil region upon the president’s decree dated October 4, 2021.

“The favorable conditions are being created for this industrial park because this zone is the southern gate of the East Zangazur economic region and the flat relief of the territory along the Araz in this economic region,” he said.

Alakbarov stated that the creation of a logistic center, a sphere of various services and an innovative industrial sphere, including enterprises producing building materials, will be also useful for the restoration of other liberated regions.

He added that the logistics and trade activities carried out on these territories and the support of industrial production will create new opportunities for sustainable employment.

The Araz Valley Economic Zone covers 200 hectares of territory, which has already been partially cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

The foundation stone has already been laid for the joint service centers of KAMAZ OJSC and the Ganja Automobile Plant PA. President Ilham Aliyev attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Along with KAMAZ, the regional service centers will serve other trucks, agricultural machinery, including tractors and combines.

In the future, it is planned to create logistics and warehouse complexes, a fleet of heavy trucks, wholesale and retail trade facilities, various production and service enterprises in the industrial park.