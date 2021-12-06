Participants of Second Karabakh war, families of martyrs living, working in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to be provided with benefits

By Trend

Participants in the Second Karabakh War, families of martyrs, and persons with disabilities living and working in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan will be provided with a number of benefits from 2022, First Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov said at the conference "Opportunities for the innovative economic development of the liberated territories", Trend reports.

According to Alakbarov, agricultural production occupies a significant place in the economy of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, and at present, it is exempt from all taxes, except for land.

"In addition, from January 1, 2022, wholesale and retail sales of agricultural products will be exempt from the trade margin for three years, and the leasing of agricultural machinery and agrotechnical services in the production of agricultural products will be exempt from VAT," he said.

The First Deputy Minister also said that proposals are being prepared to provide tax benefits and vacations, as well as tax benefits on social insurance for business entities that will operate in the liberated territories.

"Work is underway on projects to accelerate economic recovery and increase the investment attractiveness of the liberated territories, develop optimal benefits, and create conditions for improving the business environment," Alakbarov said.