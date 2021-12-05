Azerbaijan discloses project cost of agropark in Yevlakh

By Trend





Project cost of agropark on 2,855 hectares in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh amounts to 103 million manat ($60.6 million), Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports on Dec. 4.

According to Jabbarov, 74 million manat ($43.5 million) of the cost accounts for private, and 29 million manat ($17 million) - public investments.

He also noted that 1,147 hectares of the total area will be allocated to 100 family farms, fodder crops and sugar beets will be planted on 1,133 hectares. Communication and security lines will be laid on 210 hectares.

As many as 500 people will be provided with permanent and 1,000 people with seasonal jobs in the agropark, added the minister.