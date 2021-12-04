Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Nov. 22 1,7 Nov. 29 1,7 Nov. 23 1,7 Nov. 30 1,7 Nov. 24 1,7 Dec. 1 1,7 Nov. 25 1,7 Dec. 2 1,7 Nov. 26 1,7 Dec. 3 1,7 Average weekly 1,7 Average weekly 1,7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0036 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0116 and amounted to 1.9219.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Nov. 22 1,9169 Nov. 29 1,9172 Nov. 23 1,9100 Nov. 30 1,9204 Nov. 24 1,9105 Dec. 1 1,9262 Nov. 25 1,9065 Dec. 2 1,9253 Nov. 26 1,9076 Dec. 3 1,9208 Average weekly 1,9103 Average weekly 1,9219

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained increased by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0229. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Nov. 22 0,0232 Nov. 29 0,0227 Nov. 23 0,0227 Nov. 30 0,0229 Nov. 24 0,0229 Dec. 1 0,023 Nov. 25 0,0227 Dec. 2 0,0229 Nov. 26 0,0225 Dec. 3 0,023 Average weekly 0,0228 Average weekly 0,0229

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0136 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1292. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0142 manat (9.9 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Nov. 22 0,1521 Nov. 29 0,1374 Nov. 23 0,1489 Nov. 30 0,1334 Nov. 24 0,1334 Dec. 1 0,1253 Nov. 25 0,1421 Dec. 2 0,1264 Nov. 26 0,1407 Dec. 3 0,1238 Average weekly 0,1434 Average weekly 0,1292



