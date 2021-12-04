Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Nov. 22
1,7
Nov. 29
1,7
Nov. 23
1,7
Nov. 30
1,7
Nov. 24
1,7
Dec. 1
1,7
Nov. 25
1,7
Dec. 2
1,7
Nov. 26
1,7
Dec. 3
1,7
Average weekly
1,7
Average weekly
1,7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0036 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0116 and amounted to 1.9219.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Nov. 22
1,9169
Nov. 29
1,9172
Nov. 23
1,9100
Nov. 30
1,9204
Nov. 24
1,9105
Dec. 1
1,9262
Nov. 25
1,9065
Dec. 2
1,9253
Nov. 26
1,9076
Dec. 3
1,9208
Average weekly
1,9103
Average weekly
1,9219
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained increased by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0229. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Nov. 22
0,0232
Nov. 29
0,0227
Nov. 23
0,0227
Nov. 30
0,0229
Nov. 24
0,0229
Dec. 1
0,023
Nov. 25
0,0227
Dec. 2
0,0229
Nov. 26
0,0225
Dec. 3
0,023
Average weekly
0,0228
Average weekly
0,0229
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0136 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1292. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0142 manat (9.9 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Nov. 22
0,1521
Nov. 29
0,1374
Nov. 23
0,1489
Nov. 30
0,1334
Nov. 24
0,1334
Dec. 1
0,1253
Nov. 25
0,1421
Dec. 2
0,1264
Nov. 26
0,1407
Dec. 3
0,1238
Average weekly
0,1434
Average weekly
0,1292