Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

04 December 2021 [15:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Nov. 22

1,7

Nov. 29

1,7

Nov. 23

1,7

Nov. 30

1,7

Nov. 24

1,7

Dec. 1

1,7

Nov. 25

1,7

Dec. 2

1,7

Nov. 26

1,7

Dec. 3

1,7

Average weekly

1,7

Average weekly

1,7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0036 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0116 and amounted to 1.9219.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Nov. 22

1,9169

Nov. 29

1,9172

Nov. 23

1,9100

Nov. 30

1,9204

Nov. 24

1,9105

Dec. 1

1,9262

Nov. 25

1,9065

Dec. 2

1,9253

Nov. 26

1,9076

Dec. 3

1,9208

Average weekly

1,9103

Average weekly

1,9219

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained increased by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0229. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Nov. 22

0,0232

Nov. 29

0,0227

Nov. 23

0,0227

Nov. 30

0,0229

Nov. 24

0,0229

Dec. 1

0,023

Nov. 25

0,0227

Dec. 2

0,0229

Nov. 26

0,0225

Dec. 3

0,023

Average weekly

0,0228

Average weekly

0,0229

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0136 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1292. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0142 manat (9.9 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Nov. 22

0,1521

Nov. 29

0,1374

Nov. 23

0,1489

Nov. 30

0,1334

Nov. 24

0,1334

Dec. 1

0,1253

Nov. 25

0,1421

Dec. 2

0,1264

Nov. 26

0,1407

Dec. 3

0,1238

Average weekly

0,1434

Average weekly

0,1292


