Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 35 manat (1.15 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.029,8 manat, decreasing by 1.41 percent or 43.6 manat compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Nov. 15
3156,823
Nov. 29
3048,7
Nov. 16
3170,313
Nov. 30
3041,3
Nov. 17
3152,089
Dec. 1
3024
Nov. 18
3173,849
Dec. 2
3021,2
Nov. 19
3167,108
Dec. 3
3013,7
Average weekly
3164,036
Average weekly
3029,8
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.643 manat (4.1 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.757 manats, which is 4.8 percent less than last week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Nov. 15
42,0453
Nov. 29
39,746
Nov. 16
41,293
Nov. 30
38,982
Nov. 17
40,0278
Dec. 1
38,882
Nov. 18
40,1286
Dec. 2
38,075
Nov. 19
40,1009
Dec. 3
38,103
Average weekly
40,7191
Average weekly
38,757
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 57.9 manats, which is 3.47 percent less compared to the previous week. During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased up to 1.629,4 manat (4.5 percent).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Nov. 22
1765,17
Nov. 29
1665
Nov. 23
1739,721
Nov. 30
1650,7
Nov. 24
1665,167
Dec. 1
1620
Nov. 25
1685,389
Dec. 2
1604
Nov. 26
1679,898
Dec. 3
1607,1
Average weekly
1707,069
Average weekly
1629,4
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 24.9 manat (9.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,034.9 manat, which is 8.1 percent (268.5 manat) less compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Nov. 22
3517,615
Nov. 29
3054,5
Nov. 23
3382,558
Nov. 30
3076,2
Nov. 24
3219,01
Dec. 1
3024,7
Nov. 25
3203,633
Dec. 2
2989,5
Nov. 26
3193,994
Dec. 3
3029,6
Average weekly
3303,362
Average weekly
3034,9