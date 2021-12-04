TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

04 December 2021 [14:49] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 35 manat (1.15 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.029,8 manat, decreasing by 1.41 percent or 43.6 manat compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold


Nov. 15

3156,823

Nov. 29

3048,7

Nov. 16

3170,313

Nov. 30

3041,3

Nov. 17

3152,089

Dec. 1

3024

Nov. 18

3173,849

Dec. 2

3021,2

Nov. 19

3167,108

Dec. 3

3013,7

Average weekly

3164,036

Average weekly

3029,8

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.643 manat (4.1 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.757 manats, which is 4.8 percent less than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver


Nov. 15

42,0453

Nov. 29

39,746

Nov. 16

41,293

Nov. 30

38,982

Nov. 17

40,0278

Dec. 1

38,882

Nov. 18

40,1286

Dec. 2

38,075

Nov. 19

40,1009

Dec. 3

38,103

Average weekly

40,7191

Average weekly

38,757

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 57.9 manats, which is 3.47 percent less compared to the previous week. During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased up to 1.629,4 manat (4.5 percent).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum


Nov. 22

1765,17

Nov. 29

1665

Nov. 23

1739,721

Nov. 30

1650,7

Nov. 24

1665,167

Dec. 1

1620

Nov. 25

1685,389

Dec. 2

1604

Nov. 26

1679,898

Dec. 3

1607,1

Average weekly

1707,069

Average weekly

1629,4

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 24.9 manat (9.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,034.9 manat, which is 8.1 percent (268.5 manat) less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium


Nov. 22

3517,615

Nov. 29

3054,5

Nov. 23

3382,558

Nov. 30

3076,2

Nov. 24

3219,01

Dec. 1

3024,7

Nov. 25

3203,633

Dec. 2

2989,5

Nov. 26

3193,994

Dec. 3

3029,6

Average weekly

3303,362

Average weekly

3034,9

 


URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/213024.html

Print version

Views: 142

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also