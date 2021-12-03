Zones free from animal diseases being created in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, East Zangazur

By Trend

Work is underway to create zones free from animal diseases in parts of the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions for the export of livestock and livestock products from Azerbaijan, Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov said at the UNEC economic forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"The work is jointly carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food Safety Agency. At this stage, with the establishment of quarantine points in the Fuzuli district, it is planned to identify, place and care for all animals brought to the territory, in compliance with veterinary rules and regulations," Karimov added.