Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 42 pct in Jan-Oct

Azerbaijan increased the volume of its non-oil exports by $607.2 million or 42 percent in January-October 2021, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its November export review.

In the first 10 months of the year, the volume of Azerbaijan’s exports amounted to $16.8 billion, including $2.1 billion in the non-oil sector.

In the list of non-oil exports, gold ranked first with $166.1 million, followed by cotton yarn with $160.7 million and tomatoes with $130 million.

In the reported period, the non-oil goods worth $665.4 million were exported to Russia, $509.4 million to Turkey, $184.1 million to Switzerland, $131.5 million to Georgia, and $60.5 million to the U.S.

In October 2021, Azerbaijan's total exports amounted to $2.2 billion. The non-oil exports increased by 50.4 percent to $244.6 million during the reported month. The food exports amounted to $76.5 million, while the non-food exports doubled to $168 million.

The top three countries in terms of the non-oil products export in October were Russia with $78.9 million, Turkey with $54.4 million, and Brasil with $16.3 million. On the list of non-oil exports in October 2021, persimmons come first ($20.1 million), followed by carbamide ($19.9 million) and hazelnuts ($19.7 million).

The export review also provided information about export orders received by Azexport.az portal. Thus, the portal received orders in the amount of $31.1 million in October 2021. In addition, in January-October 2021, Azexport.az received export orders for $398.7 million. It should be noted that from January 2017 to October 31, 2021, the portal received export orders worth $2.6 billion from 238 countries.

Additionally, the value of the non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Centre in November this year amounted to $23 million. From 2017 to December 2021, the value of goods and products exported through the Single Window Export Support Centre was $688 million.

The export review aims to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.