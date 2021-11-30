Azerbaijan repairs Shaki ferry ship at Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard

By Trend

The Shaki ferry ship, which is part of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company’s flotilla, has been repaired at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard, the company told Trend on Nov. 30.

Three additional engines were replaced, main engines, pipeline system, and ship equipment were repaired.

The damaged sections of the underwater and surface parts of the ship were replaced and painted.

The vessel successfully passed sea trials and was put into operation after the repair.

The Shaki ferry ship is 154.47 meters long and 18.3 meters wide.