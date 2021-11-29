TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

29 November 2021 [17:49] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports on Nov. 29.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $81.06 per barrel, having decreased by $1.56 (1.88 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $83.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.91 last week.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $80.33 per barrel last week, down by $4.12 (4.87 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.03 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.22.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $80.44 per barrel last week, which is $3.85 (4.78 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $79.33 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.45.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $80.52 per barrel last week, thus decreasing by $1.97 (1.93 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $83.13 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.27.

Oil grade/date

Nov. 22, 2021

Nov. 23, 2021

Nov. 24, 2021

Nov. 25, 2021

Nov. 26, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$81.57

$83.27

$83.77

$82.82

$73.91

$81.06

 

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$80.80

$82.53

$83.03

$82.08

$73.22

$80.33

Urals (EX NOVO)

$77.06

$78.80

$79.33

$78.33

$69.45

$76.59

Brent Dated

$81.11

$82.83

$83.13

$82.26

$73.27

$80.52

 

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 29)

