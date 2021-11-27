TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

27 November 2021

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Nov. 15

1,7

Nov. 22

1,7

Nov. 16

1,7

Nov. 23

1,7

Nov. 17

1,7

Nov. 24

1,7

Nov. 18

1,7

Nov. 25

1,7

Nov. 19

1,7

Nov. 26

1,7

Average weekly

1,7

Average weekly

1,7

 

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.1907 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0216 and amounted to 1.9103.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Nov. 15

1,9479

Nov. 22

1,9169

Nov. 16

1,9349

Nov. 23

1,9100

Nov. 17

1,9205

Nov. 24

1,9105

Nov. 18

1,9257

Nov. 25

1,9065

Nov. 19

1,9305

Nov. 26

1,9076

Average weekly

1,9319

Average weekly

1,9103

 

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained decreased by 0.0007 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0228. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0005.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Nov. 15

0,0234

Nov. 22

0,0232

Nov. 16

0,0235

Nov. 23

0,0227

Nov. 17

0,0232

Nov. 24

0,0229

Nov. 18

0,0234

Nov. 25

0,0227

Nov. 19

0,0233

Nov. 26

0,0225

Average weekly

0,0233

Average weekly

0,0228

 

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0114 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0. 1434. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0186 manat (11.5 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Nov. 15

0,1692

Nov. 22

0,1521

Nov. 16

0,1686

Nov. 23

0,1489

Nov. 17

0,1631

Nov. 24

0,1334

Nov. 18

0,1565

Nov. 25

0,1421

Nov. 19

0,1528

Nov. 26

0,1407

Average weekly

0,162

Average weekly

0,1434

