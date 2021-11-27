Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Nov. 15
1,7
Nov. 22
1,7
Nov. 16
1,7
Nov. 23
1,7
Nov. 17
1,7
Nov. 24
1,7
Nov. 18
1,7
Nov. 25
1,7
Nov. 19
1,7
Nov. 26
1,7
Average weekly
1,7
Average weekly
1,7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.1907 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0216 and amounted to 1.9103.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Nov. 15
1,9479
Nov. 22
1,9169
Nov. 16
1,9349
Nov. 23
1,9100
Nov. 17
1,9205
Nov. 24
1,9105
Nov. 18
1,9257
Nov. 25
1,9065
Nov. 19
1,9305
Nov. 26
1,9076
Average weekly
1,9319
Average weekly
1,9103
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained decreased by 0.0007 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0228. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0005.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Nov. 15
0,0234
Nov. 22
0,0232
Nov. 16
0,0235
Nov. 23
0,0227
Nov. 17
0,0232
Nov. 24
0,0229
Nov. 18
0,0234
Nov. 25
0,0227
Nov. 19
0,0233
Nov. 26
0,0225
Average weekly
0,0233
Average weekly
0,0228
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0114 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0. 1434. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0186 manat (11.5 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Nov. 15
0,1692
Nov. 22
0,1521
Nov. 16
0,1686
Nov. 23
0,1489
Nov. 17
0,1631
Nov. 24
0,1334
Nov. 18
0,1565
Nov. 25
0,1421
Nov. 19
0,1528
Nov. 26
0,1407
Average weekly
0,162
Average weekly
0,1434