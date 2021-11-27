Azerbaijan, Romania eye expanding green energy co-op

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Romania have discussed the prospects for expanding the existing bilateral cooperation in the “green energy” sphere.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and newly-appointed Romanian ambassador Vasile Soare on November 26.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania, including the existing energy cooperation.

They emphasized the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor project in the development of this cooperation.

The minister and the ambassador discussed the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, as well as the potential of the Bulgarian-Romanian interconnector and the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria gas pipeline project for the future expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Moreover, Romania's participation in the Southern Gas Corridor Advi Council meetings and its support for the project and its further expansion was highly appreciated.

They also focused on bilateral cooperation in trade in crude oil, petroleum products, and petrochemicals.

Additionally, the parties discussed the importance of the transition to renewable energy sources, reforms carried out in this direction in Azerbaijan, in particular, the country’s potential in the offshore wind energy field, plans for future production of electricity and “green hydrogen” from this resource.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania amounted to $172.4 million, including export of $104.2 million and import of $68.1 million in the first nine months of 2021.