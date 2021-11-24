Azerbaijan boosts oil export to Georgia in Jan-Oct

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has increased oil exports to Georgia by 22.6 percent or 37 045,49 tons over January-October 2021, Day.az has reported.

During the reported period, Georgia imported 204,179.31 tons of oil worth $113.1 million from Azerbaijan.

In annual comparison, the value of Georgia's imported oil from Azerbaijan increased by 2.2 times.

It should be noted that Georgia imported 167,133.82 tons of oil worth $50.9 million from Azerbaijan in 2020.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are cooperating in various fields of economy. Earlier this year, Azerbaijan and Georgia have signed several cooperation agreements within the framework of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

The trade turnover between the two countries increased by $170.2 million in January-October 2021. The volume of the turnover amounted to $586.3 million, with exports accounting for $513.2 million and imports for $73 million.

Azerbaijan was Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020, accounting for 63.8 percent of this country's total imports of bitumen. At the same time, Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well, accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest electricity supplier in 2020, accounting for 45 percent or 726 million kWh of the country’s total electricity import.