Azerbaijan unveils funds to be allocated for mandatory health insurance in 2022

By Trend

Over 1.1 billion manat ($647 million) is planned to be allocated for mandatory health insurance in Azerbaijan in 2022, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Nov. 23.

Sharifov said that the work is being conducted in this sphere and an appropriate decision will be made.

The minister stressed that expenditures in the healthcare sector in Azerbaijan are growing every year.

“The healthcare costs in Azerbaijan have grown by 2.5 times over the past five years, which is a high figure,” Sharifov said.

“The work will be continued in this sphere,” the minister added. “We must objectively assess our capabilities. We should also find answers to questions about financing the growing costs.”