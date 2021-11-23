MasterCard negotiating with Azerbaijani SMEs to expand co-op

By Trend

MasterCard is negotiating with Azerbaijani SMEs to expand cooperation, MasterCard representative in Azerbaijan Erdem Chakar told Trend on Nov. 16.

According to Chakar, MasterCard is ready to offer exclusive solutions to Azerbaijani retailers, distributors, gas stations.

"One of the main solutions that we can offer Azerbaijani SMEs is the Tap to Phone solution (a technology for accepting payments from contactless cards and mobile wallets using a device equipped with an NFC chip). This solution is great for courier and taxi services and similar areas. The introduction of Tap to Phone will allow an entrepreneur to start accepting payments from any contactless card or mobile wallet from their NFC-enabled device," Chakar said.

Chakar added that the Tap to Phone solution does not require additional hardware. It can be used anywhere and there is no need for a POS terminal to ensure fast and convenient payment acceptance.

"The introduction of this solution in the Azerbaijani market will provide additional integration of such business solutions as invoicing, income management and transparent reporting," Chakar noted.