Rasht-Astara railway project - important for Iran, Azerbaijan – Iranian Minister

The Rasht-Astara railway project in the Gilan Province (northern Iran) is very important for Iran and Azerbaijan, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.

According to Ghasemi, that is because the railway line is located in one of the most important international corridors (North-South Corridor).

"An investment has been made in the construction of a railway terminal in Iran’s Astara. A part of the terminal has been built, while the final decision on the construction of the remaining parts will be made at a meeting in Astara. After that meeting, a meeting of the joint commission of the two countries will be held in Baku," he said.

Ghasemi also said that discussions will be held between the two countries on the resumption of the Nakhchivan-Mashhad passenger train, as well as transport and transit cooperation.

The minister noted that the number of trucks moving between the two countries will be increased. The decision to agree on the creation of a corridor from the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea is decisive and important. In this regard, discussions on maritime cooperation will also be held.

"I hope that an agreement will be reached between the two countries to remove some of the existing barriers in the motor transport sector," he stressed.

According to Ghasemi, Iran exports cars to Azerbaijan in the form of CKD. So, Iran exported 400 cars to Azerbaijan last year, while this year, the figure reached 1,400. Iran Khodro Company is ready to produce 30 percent of this volume in Azerbaijan.

The minister emphasized that discussions will be held on the development of Iran's automotive industry in Azerbaijan, and joint manufacturing and export of cars to neighboring countries.

He noted that Iran Khodro Company intends to manufacture various trucks and buses in Azerbaijan. At the same time, various Iranian companies can implement certain joint projects on roads and urban development in Azerbaijan.

"Iran wants to maximize trade turnover with Azerbaijan. We want to reach several agreements at the next meeting of the commission," the minister said.