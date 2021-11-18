Official makes public priorities to rehabilitate liberated lands

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The management and security, infrastructure projects, economic activities, and other steps in the economic sphere are the main priorities for the rehabilitation of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, a senior official from the Economy Ministry has said.

Vusal Garayev, the deputy director of the ministry department for reconstruction and development of territories, made the remarks during a business mission of Russian companies for the development of the “smart city” urban infrastructure in Baku, Trend reported.

"The construction and restoration of railways and highways will be carried out here, social services will be developed. We are working to revitalize entrepreneurial activity. An important step is also an inventory of all objects in these territories," he said.

Stating that the airports in the liberated lands will contribute to an increase in cargo and tourism, he noted that these facilities are significant for the North-South highway. Garayev also added that the electricity supply is a driver for the resettlement of the future population.

“In this regard, we are working on the construction of hydroelectric power plants, the development of alternative sources of energy. All these infrastructures are also significant objects for attracting additional investments,” he said.

Moreover, the deputy director said that a project had been prepared to support investments in the liberated lands.

“The project reflects all the nuances regarding investment in these territories, such as opportunities for increasing investments; the areas in which more funds can be invested; sectors which are most suitable for a particular investor, as well as a number of other nuances,” he said.

Noting that the support of foreign investors is also an important step, he stated that the Azerbaijani government has also developed the necessary tools in this direction.

Garayev added that the Aghdam industrial park is an area for small and medium businesses.

"The 'Araz valley economic zone' [Jabrayil region] has a large transport and transit potential. The production and sale of building materials can be established here. Logistics centers will also be built here," he added.