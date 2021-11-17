Azerbaijan holds meeting of Working Group on Energy Supply in liberated lands [UPDATE]

By Trend

A video conference meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created to solve the issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] was held, Trend reports on Nov. 17.

During the meeting, the activities carried out to implement the decisions made at the previous meetings of the working group were discussed.

Moreover, the meeting participants were informed about the trip of a delegation consisting of the Energy Ministry’s officials to Shusha city.

The instructions on heat supply of the respective buildings in Shusha city were fulfilled and hot water supply issues were resolved.

Representatives of the relevant government agencies informed about the measures taken last week to restore and reconstruct the energy infrastructure in Shusha city, Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli and Kalbajar districts, work on the construction of substations, power lines, renewal of cable lines, installation of power transmission poles and transformers.

The measures being taken to supply power to the military units in Kalbajar and Lachin districts were considered.

The meeting participants were informed that electricity was supplied to the Aghdam-1 substation last week, and this week it will be supplied to Aghdam-2 substation as well.

Two substations are currently operating in Lachin town and new substations are planned to be built in the future.

The work being carried out on the construction of Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydropower plants across the Araz River was discussed. The views on holding regular meetings with the joint technical commission were exchanged.

The information on the connection of the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy to the Karabakh digital geographic information system and the information exchange was heard at the meeting.

The importance of ensuring the constant updating and promptness of the relevant information which is entered into the system by the appropriate state agencies that are members of the Working Group was emphasized.

The views on other current issues of the Working Group's activity were exchanged at the meeting.

The Coordination Headquarters, created upon order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated November 24, 2020, is led by head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.