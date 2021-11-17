Russia, Azerbaijan progressively developing co-op in agriculture – Russian ministry

By Trend

Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in the field of the agro-industrial complex is progressively developing in all major areas, the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia told Trend on October 19.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan is the most important strategic partner of Russia and is one of the largest buyers of domestic agricultural products.

The ministry noted that the main platform for discussing topical issues of interaction in this area is the Russian-Azerbaijani working group on cooperation in the field of agriculture.

"At present, our ministry is considering the issue of sending a representative of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture to Azerbaijan in order to intensify bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector," the ministry said.