IBF business forum in Baku forming new bases for co-op - Turkish deputy finance minister

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF - International Business Forum) being held in Baku will play a very important role in the economic development of Azerbaijan and form new bases for cooperation, Deputy Finance Minister of Turkey Nureddin Nebati said at the forum on Nov. 15, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's ability to receive three million tourists a year and the existing potential to receive another 10 million, the economic resources of the Karabakh zone, and simplification of visa procedures create attractive opportunities for investors. Tourism is one of the most important sectors of Azerbaijan's economy. There are also many opportunities in the construction sector," Nebati noted.

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF) organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association of Turkey (MUSIAD) has begun in Baku with the participation of businessmen from a number of countries and government officials.

