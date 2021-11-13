Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Nov.1 1,7 non-working day 1,7 Nov.2 1,7 non-working day 1,7 Nov.3 1,7 Nov. 10 1,7 Nov.4 1,7 Nov. 11 1,7 Nov.5 1,7 Nov. 12 1,7 Average weekly 1,7 Average weekly 1,7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0246 manats.

The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0131 and amounted to 1.9548.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Nov.1 1,9632 non-working day - Nov.2 1,9725 non-working day - Nov.3 1,9691 Nov. 10 1,9693 Nov.4 1,9712 Nov. 11 1,9505 Nov.5 1,9638 Nov. 12 1,9447 Average weekly 1,9679 Average weekly 1,9548



The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained decreased by 0.0003 manats.

The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0238. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001 (0.42 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Nov.1 0,0239 non-working day - Nov.2 0,0237 non-working day - Nov.3 0,0237 Nov. 10 0,024 Nov.4 0,0237 Nov. 11 0,0239 Nov.5 0,0237 Nov. 12 0,0237 Average weekly 0,0237 Average weekly 0,0238



The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1724. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0042 manat (2.37 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Nov.1 0,1771 non-working day - Nov.2 0,178 non-working day - Nov.3 0,1769 Nov. 10 0,1745 Nov.4 0,1762 Nov. 11 0,1722 Nov.5 0,1751 Nov. 12 0,1705 Average weekly 0,1766 Average weekly 0,1724



