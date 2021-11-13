TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Nov.1

1,7

non-working day

1,7

Nov.2

1,7

non-working day

1,7

Nov.3

1,7

Nov. 10

1,7

Nov.4

1,7

Nov. 11

1,7

Nov.5

1,7

Nov. 12

1,7

Average weekly

1,7

Average weekly

1,7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0246 manats.

The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0131 and amounted to 1.9548.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Nov.1

1,9632

non-working day

-

Nov.2

1,9725

non-working day

-

Nov.3

1,9691

Nov. 10

1,9693

Nov.4

1,9712

Nov. 11

1,9505

Nov.5

1,9638

Nov. 12

1,9447

Average weekly

1,9679

Average weekly

1,9548


The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained decreased by 0.0003 manats.

The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0238. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001 (0.42 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Nov.1

0,0239

non-working day

-

Nov.2

0,0237

non-working day

-

Nov.3

0,0237

Nov. 10

0,024

Nov.4

0,0237

Nov. 11

0,0239

Nov.5

0,0237

Nov. 12

0,0237

Average weekly

0,0237

Average weekly

0,0238


The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1724. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0042 manat (2.37 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Nov.1

0,1771

non-working day

-

Nov.2

0,178

non-working day

-

Nov.3

0,1769

Nov. 10

0,1745

Nov.4

0,1762

Nov. 11

0,1722

Nov.5

0,1751

Nov. 12

0,1705

Average weekly

0,1766

Average weekly

0,1724


