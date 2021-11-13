Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Nov.1
1,7
non-working day
1,7
Nov.2
1,7
non-working day
1,7
Nov.3
1,7
Nov. 10
1,7
Nov.4
1,7
Nov. 11
1,7
Nov.5
1,7
Nov. 12
1,7
Average weekly
1,7
Average weekly
1,7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0246 manats.
The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0131 and amounted to 1.9548.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Nov.1
1,9632
non-working day
-
Nov.2
1,9725
non-working day
-
Nov.3
1,9691
Nov. 10
1,9693
Nov.4
1,9712
Nov. 11
1,9505
Nov.5
1,9638
Nov. 12
1,9447
Average weekly
1,9679
Average weekly
1,9548
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained decreased by 0.0003 manats.
The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0238. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001 (0.42 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Nov.1
0,0239
non-working day
-
Nov.2
0,0237
non-working day
-
Nov.3
0,0237
Nov. 10
0,024
Nov.4
0,0237
Nov. 11
0,0239
Nov.5
0,0237
Nov. 12
0,0237
Average weekly
0,0237
Average weekly
0,0238
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.004 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1724. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.0042 manat (2.37 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Nov.1
0,1771
non-working day
-
Nov.2
0,178
non-working day
-
Nov.3
0,1769
Nov. 10
0,1745
Nov.4
0,1762
Nov. 11
0,1722
Nov.5
0,1751
Nov. 12
0,1705
Average weekly
0,1766
Average weekly
0,1724